Homes, classic cars, firearms, cash, and more than $3 million worth of cannabis plants have all been seized in a large police bust.

Officers searched 23 properties in Taupo, Hamilton and Rotorua today in the culmination of a six-month-long investigation, police say.

"During the warrants 20 people were arrested, 12 of whom have been remanded in custody," police said in a statement.

"All are due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow, on charges relating to cannabis cultivation and supply, and participation in an organised criminal group."

Officers seized seven firearms, including three semi-automatic military-style rifles and one semi-automatic shotgun in today's searches.

Police seized five vehicles, including two classic cars in today's bust. Photo / Supplied

"Property restrained by an order issued from the High Court today includes three residential houses, five vehicles, including two classic cars, nine Harley Davidson motorcycles, a jet ski, jewellery, and more than $100,000 cash."

"Approximately 3450 cannabis plants were seized with a wholesale value of about $3.2 million."

More to come.