Three people arrested in relation to Christchurch raids which uncovered multiple cannabis operations

Police search a property on Bronwyn Street, Mairehau. Photo / Supplied

Three people have been arrested in relation to a series of raids that uncovered multiple cannabis growing operations in Christchurch yesterday.

The raids, which took place in Mairehau, were a part of a large-scale probe in the city.

At least five properties were searched and police uncovered several big cannabis operations, a large amount of cash and unspecified items.

A police spokewoman three people have been arrested including a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s, who are due to appear in court on October 20.

Another person has been ordered to appear in court.

The spokeswoman said the overall investigation is ongoing.

Neighbours of a raided Mairehau house revealed they had no idea a cannabis growing operation was next to them.

A neighbour said he noticed multiple police vehicles on his street about 8am, which he said was "unusual" for the area.

He had no idea what was going on until the police started pulling out of the house what looked like cannabis growing equipment, including air vents and a large number of fertiliser containers.