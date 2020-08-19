Residents of the North Shore neighbourhood of Torbay are speaking out after a spate of disturbing incidents in the sleepy seaside suburb.

Locals have called for greater police action after repeated acts of vandalism from "vile imbeciles" who have shot out windows on vehicles and homes with a pellet gun.

The vandalism, which have been shared on social media, prompted residents to launch a petition to draw attention to the problem.

The rash of destructive acts started before lockdown but has continued into Auckland's level three restrictions, leading some to discuss vigilante action to protect their property.

Advertisement

"Vigilante these little pricks and make sure they learn a lesson. If their parents dont care, teach them 1 as well," wrote one furious local.

Residents across the suburb have been waking to find their cars and homes damaged and have have shared the photos online.

Cars across the suburb have been damaged. Photo / Facebook

A house window targeted by the vandals. Photo / Facebook

Damage to a car in Torbay. Photo / Facebook

Another local hoped that the "vile imbeciles" will "pay when caught...in more ways than one".

A resident who contacted the Herald said she was frightened by the vandalism.

"We are really scared for what's happening and we are scared that this becomes more a targeted crime and doesn't stop at vandalism," the resident, who wished to stay anonymous, told the Herald.

"What about people walking on the street? Or our kids or our pets? Lockdown and Covid is hard enough."

That sentiment was echoed by another local who shared photos of a damaged car online.

"Absolutely gutted that someone decided it would be fun to smash our car window last night during lockdown," they wrote.

Advertisement

"We now have no income and have to pay excess plus goodness knows what for the call out to get the window fixed. Not to mention our baby's car seat was in the back and covered in glass. They didn't take anything, just had a bit of stress relief at our expense!!

"I know that has been happening at random around Torbay lately from other's posts on the page. I hope whoever is doing this gets caught sometime soon. This has to stop!"

One of the projectiles recovered by residents. Photo / Facebook

Police said that they were increasing their presence in the area.

Waitemata East Police wrote on Facebook that they were aware of the damage, believed to : "Waitemata East Police are aware of a recent increase in incidents where vehicles have have been caused by a pellet gun.

"We know this has been concerning for some Torbay locals and we want to reassure the community that we take these reports seriously.

"We are looking into these cases and we will also be increasing our presence around the Torbay area.

Advertisement

"We want to hear from anyone who has seen any suspicious activity in the Torbay area."

Anyone who saw damage happening should call 111 and anyone who knew about the vandalism could call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.