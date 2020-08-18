Tekapo residents were alarmed after hearing a loud bang and seeing smoke rise from the military camp this afternoon.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were notified of the explosion by a member of the public but were stood down after being reassured the camp had it under control.

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson said they were disposing of ordnance at Tekapo Military Training Area this week.

"This involves the use of explosives which may have been heard by the general public."

It was not an exercise, the spokesperson said. However they said operational security prevented them from giving more details about what they were doing and why.

NZDF fire appliances were onsite for activities involving explosives and pyrotechnics.

"The NZDF is committed to operating in a safe and controlled manner. We are grateful for the support from the local communities we operate in."

A police media spokeswoman said they received a call from a member of the public at 12.35pm who said there appeared to be an explosion in the vicinity of the military camp.

Police responded to the report but a short time after were stood down because everything was under control at the camp, she said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ Southern shift manager said it appeared to be an exercise and they were also stood down.

The NZDF provides an on call Explosive Ordnance Disposal response which is available to provide assistance to the public at any time. Anyone who suspected an item of being explosive ordnance should report it to police and not touch or move it.