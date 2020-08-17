By RNZ

New Zealanders are working to find out the source of Auckland's community cluster, but the country has come out of several and far bigger clusters before.

And there is hope that this one will be brought under control too.

There are 58 Covid-19 cases connected with the "Auckland August cluster".

It is the only cluster in the country at the moment.

The Bluff wedding cluster accounted for 98 cases, Auckland's Marist College cluster had 96 cases, and a hospitality venue cluster in Matamata had 77 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health: "A significant Covid-19 cluster is when there are 10 or more cases connected through transmission and who are not all part of the same household. The cluster includes both confirmed and probable cases.

"A cluster is closed when there are no new cases for two incubation periods - 28 days - from the date when all cases complete isolation."