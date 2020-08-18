There are 13 new Covid cases in the community, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield says.

Twelve are linked to the current cluster and one remains under investigation but is believed to be linked.

Ninety-eight people linked to the cluster have been moved into quarantine facility.

There are six people receiving hospital-level care. Two are in Auckland City Hospital on a ward, and four people are in Middlemore.

Details of today's new cases. Photo / Ministry of Health

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 90, of which 69 are from the recent cluster, one more in the community, and 20 are imported cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Bloomfield said this cluster was on track to be the biggest New Zealand has had, and that was partly because it started outside of lockdown and the contact-tracing is more thorough and efficient than had happened for earlier clusters.

The travel history of the current cluster included the Pak n Save in Apirana Ave in Auckland, on July 31 at 10.09am and again on August 8.

Bloomfield said people were in those locations should be aware of symptoms.

Isolation hotel worker tests positive

Bloomfield said genome sequencing has shown a positive case unconnected to the current cluster. The new case is a man who worked at the Rydges Hotel managed isolation facility.

That could indicate a new chain of transmission, and officials are now rushing to ring-fence the case through tracing and isolating close contacts.

Bloomfield said the test results suggested recent onset of the infection.

"There is a number of casual contacts from a church service - 56 people have all had contact made except for two, and are in self-isolation and are being tested as well."

"This seems very well contained."

He said the man, a maintenance worker, didn't have direct interaction with guests.

Maintenance workers had appropriate personal protective equipment, he said.

"We don't know yet," Bloomfield said about how the man might have caught Covid-19.

Bloomfield said the man was tested on August 13 as part of the routine testing regime.

The man had mild symptoms two days earlier that he attributed to a previous condition, he said.

Bloomfield said there were 1880 close contacts of the Auckland cluster, 1691 of whom have been contacted and are self-isolating.

He repeated that casual contacts were at very low risk of infection.

The surface testing from Americold was still to be completed, but Bloomfield said people being infected from those surfaces was essentially now ruled out.

Testing at the border

More than 18,000 tests were processed yesterday, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said, and most of those were turned around within 24 hours.

More than 100,000 tests had been completed since the cluster emerged a week ago.

More than 3485 port workers had been tested, and 2194 of more than 5000 workers from different organisations that had accessed the Auckland port had been tested.

More than 6000 workers at Tauranga Port were also being tested.

Hipkins said 2407 of 4774 of Auckland airport workers had been tested.

And 97 per cent of the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities in Auckland have been tested, he said.

Hipkins said that some border-facing workers didn't want to be tested, but there was no reluctance anymore.

He said reluctance or hesitancy to be tested was only one of the factors why border-facing workers weren't being regularly tested.

He said any border-facing worker asking for tests should not have been declined tests.

Bloomfield said the maintenance worker might have caught the virus from human-to-human transmission, which is partly why all guests and staff at the Rydges Hotel are being tested.

Another possibility was environmental contamination.

Hipkins said he hoped to pass two Public Health Response order later this week, one around testing of aircrew, and one formalising the routine testing for border-facing staff going forward.

He was still working through how often higher-risk border-facing workers should be tested.

Managed Isolation and Quarantine Minister Megan Woods with Air Commodore Darryn Webb. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The one case outside of the current cluster appeared to be contained, Hipkins said. The man's household and workplace contacts who have been tested have returned negative results.

He said further alert level restrictions might not be necessary if the case is contained.

Yesterday the cluster grew by nine cases, while over 26,000 test results had been returned in the previous 24 hours.

The cluster size grew to 58 cases - with five people in hospital - while almost 100,000 tests have been conducted since the first cases came to light last week.

Hipkins told the Herald yesterday that the outbreak appeared to have been detected before it had a chance to explode - not only in Auckland, but all over the country.

But that was before the news emerged of a positive case unconnected to the cluster.

The current alert settings - level 3 in Auckland and level 2 in the rest of the country - are in place until 11.59pm on August 26, but Cabinet will review the settings on Friday.