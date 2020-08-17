Nine new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported today, all from the Auckland cluster.

Seven of them are linked to the cluster.

Four are still under investigation, including two of the new ones announced today. They are all believed to be linked to the cluster, however.

Eighty-six people linked to the cluster, including 36 positive cases, have been moved into quarantine.

There are five people receiving hospital-level care. Two are in Auckland City Hospital, and there are in Middlemore.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield has made today's announcements.

The total number of active cases are 78; 58 are in the cluster and 20 were overseas arrivals contained in quarantine.

There were 26,014 tests processed yesterday. Almost 100,000 tests were completed in the last week.

Bloomfield said the high demands for testing had caused some delays in the testing processing times.

For border-facing workers, he said a team was in place at the Auckland port, a new team was being set up at Tauranga Port, and all Government frontline staff at the Auckland border were being tested.

Staff at quarantine and managed isolation facilities outside Auckland were also being tested, he said.

He said the risk was low for people identified as casual contacts, but he identified other locations that positive cases had been including:

• The Botany Mall from 11am to 2pm on August 11;

• A fitness class in Kingsland;

• The Eden Junior Rugby club from 5.30pm-6.30pm on August 11;

• And a guinea pig show on August 8 from 10am to 2pm.

The environmental testing at the Americold facility in Mt Wellington had been flown to Wellington to be tested, he said.

"We need all those tests to be completed to get a full picture, and they are expected to come back at the end of the week."

Supermarkets have said that some customers were concerned about contact with frozen foods, but Bloomfield said there was no evidence that people could catch Covid-19 from food or food packaging.

He repeated that the virus was tricky, and the virus was the problem, not people. He was heartened by the number of people coming forward to be tested.

Today's update comes as Bloomfield faces increasing scrutiny over why Cabinet's instructions for regular testing of border-facing workers hasn't been actioned.

Last week Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said such regular testing was taking place, and this morning she said it was unfair to assume that Bloomfield had misled her.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has taken responsibility for the failure.

Yesterday there were 12 new cases in the Auckland cluster, bringing the total to 49 confirmed cases.

At least 10 cases in the Auckland cluster are now linked to schools, universities and a pre-school, while the Americold coolstore in Mt Wellington remains a key focus in solving the mystery origin of the outbreak.

So far the earliest symptoms in the cluster are from July 31 - from a worker in the coolstore.

Experts have cast doubt on whether Covid could have been picked up from imported goods but Hipkins said it needed to be investigated.

The genome sequencing of the Covid-19 strain in the current cluster suggests that it came from the UK or Australia, but it doesn't match any of the strains from the positive cases in managed isolation so far.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wrongly said there was regular testing of border workers last week, but today said it was unfair to assume Ashley Bloomfield misled her. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins was confident all port, border and isolation/quarantine workers would be tested by the end of the week.

Last week Ardern gave assurances that these workers were being tested regularly.

"If you work in our primary quarantine (the Jet Park), you are tested weekly. If you work outside of that, it's a slightly longer rotation but still frequent," she said on Thursday.

This morning she said that no one had told her Cabinet's instructions weren't being followed through.

"When we ask as a Cabinet for something to happen, we expect it to happen. That has not met our expectations."

Asked about her comments last week and who had misled her, she said she would have to check who had compiled the information.

But she said it was unfair to assume Bloomfield had misled her.

She said there appeared to have been weekly testing at the Jet Park, but not weekly testing of every staff member.

"This again is something we are still looking into."

Not the first border blunder

In June, the Ministry of Health revealed 54 people had left a facility on compassionate grounds without first returning a negative Covid-19 test - which was meant to be a prerequisite.

Two of them – sisters who had returned from the UK – drove from Auckland to Wellington, where they subsequently tested positive.

The Government responded by temporarily suspending compassionate leave and bringing in the Defence Force to oversee the how the facilities are run.

The ministry also revealed that the day three and day 12 testing of people staying in managed isolation or quarantine facilities wasn't taking place, despite Bloomfield having already announced it as government policy. Of the 2159 people who left MIQ facilities between June 9 and 16, only 800 of them had been tested.

Bloomfield came under enormous pressure over the blunders, for which he accepted responsibility, as the ministry scrambled to contact them and test them. None of them subsequently tested positive other than the two sisters, but not all could be contacted and some refused to be tested.