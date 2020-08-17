Staff at Weta Workshop have been told to watch for flu-like symptoms after a recent visitor later tested positive for Covid-19.
Workers were informed in an email sent out late last week, according to One News.
A visitor spent half an hour at the workshop on Thursday, August 6, between 9.15am and 9.45am.
It is understood they did not take part in a tour of the building in Miramar, Wellington.
The Ministry of Health told staff it considered the case to be "low risk" of spreading to others.
Staff have, however, been advised to monitor their health and watch for any symptoms related to Covid-19.
More to come.