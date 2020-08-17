An essential worker faces a $1000 bill to fix his Jeep after a man attacked his new car shortly before a drunk man was assaulted.

Captured on CCTV, a person heading down Sohum Place, Manukau, can be seen kicking the vehicle before punching out the rear window.

Two men come into frame shortly afterwards, one appears drunk, before they exchange words and one of the men is pushed to the ground by the other.

The footage, supplied to Stuff, shows the man falling backwards onto his head where he is left unconscious in the middle of the street.

The essential worker supplied the footage and told the publication he did not have insurance and would struggle to pay the repair bill.

"I'm feeling really sad. I'm really exhausted," he said.

The man works in the dairy industry and says his partner is not working after their jobs were cut due to Covid-19.

The pair were struggling financially before the attack on his car over the weekend, with the damage expected to cost more than $1000 to fix.

Police told the Herald they are making inquiries after a person reported the back windscreen of their vehicle was smashed overnight.

The incident took place between 11pm on August 14 and 5.15am on August 15 - overnight Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday.

The day after the attack, the man said he decided to pay the insurance for his car after concerns the men would return to damage it again.

It is thought the man who attacked the car and the other two involved in the assault were at a nearby party at another property in the area.

