Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram has resigned.

In recent months he has come under pressure as Auckland's water crisis led to restrictions on outdoor water usage.

His salary of $775,000 has also been scrutinised.

Jaduram's salary is the highest of any executive at Auckland Council and the five council-controlled organisations.

Jaduram replaced Mark Ford as chief executive on a base salary of $510,000, rising to a possible $586,500. Between 2016 and 2019 his salary rose from $605,000 to $775,000.

Last month, board chairwoman Margaret Devlin defended the salary, saying it reflects the size and complexity of the role of chief executive.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff has been among those unimpressed at the size of the salary, saying no one on the ratepayer payroll should be paid more than the council chief executive (who earns $600,000).

Jaduram has had to endure flak over the water crisis, brought about by the worst drought in the city's history.

This led to emergency spending of $224 million to bolster the city's water supply, restrictions on using hoses and water blasters outdoors and a four-minute limit on showers.

If the weather forecasts are correct and not enough rain falls in winter and spring, Watercare has raised the possibility of turning off the taps and making people queue for water at hydrants during summer.

The city's dams are sitting at 61.4 per cent full when normally they would be 87.1 per cent full.

Jaduram is the highest-paid boss at the Super City. He takes home 30 per cent more than the new chief executive of Auckland Council, Jim Stabback, who has the biggest job in the council group.

Jaduram's salary was up there with some of the biggest jobs and names in the public sector. He pockets more than the head of the Defence Force, Treasury and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who earns $471,000.

The highest-paid public sector boss is NZ Super Fund chief executive Matt Whineray who earns $1,065,000. Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor is the highest-paid private sector boss with a salary of $5.6m in 2019.

Watercare has a history of fat salaries. Former Watercare board chairman Ross Keenan recalled Mark Ford returning to the water company after setting up the Super City on behalf of the government.

"He came back on a high and thought he had done a very good job and it was time he was rewarded. He was comparing himself to Ralph Norris and felt his worth in the job was $1 million," Keenan said in July.

The retired businessman said he laughed at the suggestion and reminded Ford he was not in the private sector and should be rewarded with a salary below then-council chief executive Doug McKay.

When Ford left Watercare for health reasons in late 2014 shortly before he died, he was on a salary of $860,000.