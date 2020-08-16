Two out of 10 winners of Lotto's epic $50 million Powerball prize have come forward to claim their millions.

A spokeswoman for Lotto confirmed this morning that two winners had come forward since Saturday's mammoth must-win prize live draw.

One of those winners was a family who purchased their ticket - worth $5m after it was split 10 ways - from the Lincoln Heights Superette in Massey, West Auckland.

The spokeswoman said the prize went to a "very deserving family". Details of the other winning family have not yet been released.

It is understood members of the family claimed their prize after turning up to the same superette to check their ticket.

Members of the public had started to queue up outside the store early yesterday morning after news broke that the superette had sold one of the 10 $5m prizes around the country.

With the draw reaching a must-win prize and the country going into lockdown - particularly in Auckland, where the alert level went to 3 on Wednesday - many punters took to the internet to purchase their tickets via the MyLotto app.

In total, 2.5 million tickets were sold for Saturday's draw. Of those, over a million were bought online.

Many punters were left anxiously waiting for the app to start working again after it became inaccessible due to the sheer volume of people trying to check their online tickets.

MyLotto was opened again at 6.45pm yesterday for people to check their tickets - after closing just before the draw on Saturday night.

Normally, it would be able to be accessed by about 9pm that same night.

Lotto announced it was looking to make improvements to its sites by next year. A spokeswoman said they did not expect any problems for Wednesday's draw.

"As Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is at $4 million we don't anticipate any issues with MyLotto as volumes will be at lower levels," the spokeswoman said.

"We would typically sell around 500,000 tickets for a draw of this amount, as opposed to the 2.5 million tickets sold for Saturday's $50 million must be won (prize)."