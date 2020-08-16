Health Minister Chris Hipkins today reiterated that rumours the Covid-19 cluster in Auckland started after someone allegedly entered a managed isolation facility are false.

Hipkins addressed the rumours, which have been circulating widely on social media, at the start of the daily Covid-19 presser.

The minister called the rumour "troubling" and said it caused "considerable distress" for the family at the centre of the cluster.

Hipkins says rumours are nothing new but this "one piece of information spread like wildfire" and included "a number of vile slurs". He said it was "harmful, dangerous and utterly wrong".

"It did not happen," Hipkins said.

The minister added the rumour was "fully investigated" and the investigation found "it was fraud".

He also said this rumour in particular looks more deliberate and malicious than others and "smacks of orchestration".

"At a time when we're fighting a pandemic and we need all hands on deck to beat it down, this is deliberately designed to create panic, fear and confusion," he said.

Chris Hipkins has issued a plea to New Zealanders to be careful about what they share on social media. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He issued a plea to New Zealanders: "Please New Zealanders, think twice before sharing unverified information."

"We want everyone to accept some personal responsibility for the information they are out there sharing."

Hipkins thanked the media for the way it handled the rumours.

"I want to thank the media for the responsible way they reacted to these claims. They sought official word on truthfulness before reporting."

He added that people should trust the information given in the daily press briefings.

"Please take your information from official sources," he said.

"The information here is verified, the information that we share during these press conferences ... is in a formation that you can trust."

"If a mistake is made, it is quickly corrected."

There are 13 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, one of them in managed isolation and the others in the community.