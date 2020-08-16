Health Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are revealing how many new Covid-19 cases there are in the community.

They will speak about whether the cases can be traced back to the Auckland cluster, meaning the outbreak is still contained.

The pair are giving the update from the Beehive in Wellington. Bloomfield will update on the latest testing numbers and downloads of the Covid Tracer app and ipkins will speak about the Government's actions.

Yesterday two cases were under investigation to firmly establish the link to the current outbreak - but health officials believe they are connected.

There were seven new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 37. On Friday, 13 new cases were reported.

And 54 people who were linked to the cluster were moved into a quarantine facility, including 24 people who have tested positive.

As of this morning about 1500 close contacts of the case have been identified and about 1300 of those contacted by the contact tracing service.

The Ministry of Health also reminded New Zealanders Covid-19 is the problem - "not the people who have it" - after reports of online bullying.

"People are the solution here – and we thank everyone who has come forward to be tested.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are giving an update. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"We are hearing reports of some online bullying and nasty comments directed towards people who have contracted Covid-19, which is both unacceptable and counter-productive as it may put people off coming forward and being tested.

"There is no shame, and no blame, in having the virus, or any infection.

"People who we know who have tested positive for Covid-19 are to be commended – they have done their bit, and their quick action in coming forward to be tested, and then being in isolation, is protecting all New Zealanders."