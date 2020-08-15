Police in South Auckland are investigating a shooting reported in the early hours of today.

Concerned residents called 111 at about 1.30am today, reporting gunshots had been fired on Alta Terrace in Clover Park.

Soon after, a person turned up at Middlemore Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mal Hassall said the injured person was in a moderate condition.

There were no other reported injuries.

"Police are following positive lines of inquiry to establish exactly what happened and identify the person responsible," Hassall said.

"A scene examination is underway and a scene guard is in place.

"While the investigation is in its early stages, police want to reassure the local community at this stage this doesn't appear to be a random incident."

• Anyone with information or who may have seen or heard anything in the area in the early hours of this morning is urged to call Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.