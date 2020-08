Motorists using Auckland's Southern Motorway are being told to prepare for delays following a crash near the Princess St off-ramp.

Traffic is building quickly in the area after the crash resulted in the blocking of several lanes, NZTA says on Twitter.

The incident took place around 3.50pm and a traffic camera in the area shows lines of vehicles from the scene.

Motorists are being asked to use caution near the incident and to be prepared for delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND – CRASH – 3:50PM

A crash is BLOCKING multiple lanes on the Southern Mwy just prior to the Princes St off-ramp. Traffic is building quickly through the area. Pass the scene with care and be prepared for delays. #AklTraffic. ^MF pic.twitter.com/fYCCYYnRfU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 14, 2020