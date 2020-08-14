Tomorrow night's must-be-won $50 million Powerball draw will go ahead regardless of the Covid-19 alert level, Lotto NZ says.

However, if any regions or the entire country enter a level 4 lockdown, tickets for the potentially record-breaking draw will be sold online only.

If there are no first division winners tomorrow, the entire jackpot will roll down to the next division until the prize is struck.

If the prize is won by a single ticket holder, it will be the largest Powerball prize win in Lotto NZ history, beating the current record of $44.1m won in 2016.

Advertisement

If there is more than one winner in the division, the jackpot will be shared equally among all of them.

In February, another $50m must-be-won draw was split between two winners who each pocketed $25.1m.

In February, two players split the previous $50 million draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

The only way to buy tickets at alert level 4 is on the Lotto NZ app or at MyLotto.co.nz.

Lotto NZ would also be forced to draw the prize remotely off-air instead of in the TVNZ studios, which it is allowed to do at alert level 3.

"It can go ahead because people can buy online, they just have to really not wait until the last minute," Lotto NZ head of communications Marie Winfield said.

Since the previous lockdown, the number of people playing Lotto NZ online has increased by 33 per cent, which has led to technological problems.

The app and website both crashed on Thursday because of the number of people trying to check their tickets after Wednesday's $43m draw.

Winfield asked New Zealanders not to fluff around and get in before the mad rush tomorrow: "We don't want anyone to miss out," she said.

Advertisement

More than 1.9 million tickets were sold for the previous $50m must-be-won Powerball jackpot in February, which was won by two players and split evenly.

Your chances of winning Powerball - one in 38 million - are less likely than you being struck by lightning - one in 280,000 - on your way to buy the ticket.

The odds of winning a must-be-won draw are no different than normal, but the average amount you might win has gone up.

"The odds of winning Powerball haven't changed but the amount you will win 'on average' has gone up," University of Otago statistician Dr Matthew Parry said in February.

"This is because the prize pool has gone up, but also if Powerball isn't struck, there will be more money for prizes in the lower divisions."

Lotto NZ's previous must-be-won draws

• In 2008, five players split the jackpot and won $6.1 million each.

• In 2011, two players split the jackpot and won $17.4 million each.

• In 2013, one player from Auckland won $33.1 million.

• In July 2016, three players split the jackpot and won $13.3 million each.

• In November 2016 one player from Auckland won $44.1 million.

• In February 2020, two players from Auckland and Hawke's Bay split the historic $50 million jackpot, winning $25.1 million each.

Advertisement

Tomorrow night's draw is a whopping $50 million and must be won. Photo / Supplied

Largest Powerball wins by an individual in Lotto NZ history

• $44.1 million in Nov 2016, at Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor.

• $33.1 million in Sep 2013, at One Step Ahead.

• $30.2 million in Sep 2017, at Richmond Superette.

• $28.7 million in Oct 2010, Mobil Papakura.

• $27 million in May 2017, Martina Four Square.