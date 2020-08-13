Two men with gang connections are facing firearms charges following two unrelated search warrants in Wellington this week.

Police found a prohibited AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle during one search, as well as two rifles and a large amount of ammunition in the other.

A 35-year-old man is due to appear in the Porirua District Court and a 42-year-old man in the Hutt Valley District Court.

Both will appear on Tuesday.

"We are concerned that we continue to find prohibited firearms in the possession of people with links to gangs and who have them unlawfully," Detective Sergeant Shaun Richardson said.

"We're highly motivated to take these weapons off our streets and we will continue to identify and prosecute these people."

Anyone with information about the illegal possession of firearms is asked to urgently contact police on 111 if there is an immediate threat, or if not, via 105.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.