The man who murdered a young Whanganui woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with 15 years before he can ask for parole.

Tyson Ellis Ngatai, 26, appeared for sentencing in the High Court at Whanganui today. He had two previous violence offences on his record.

In July Ngatai pleaded guilty to murdering Feona McKay-Patea, stealing her car and emptying her accounts of more than $1000.

Ngatai was visiting his partner of six months at her home in Castlecliff on September 20.

Mackay-Pātea had arranged for her two young boys to stay with whānau so she and Ngatai could spend time together.

That evening the two got into an argument about what to do. Ngatai was on methamphetamine and became enraged. He strangled Mackay-Patea until she lost consciousness and then stomped on her head, leaving her in the closed house.

After that he took her car and used her eftpos card to buy alcohol. Later he returned to her house to take her cellphone, using it to send texts to her family as if she was still alive.

Her family filed a missing person report after Ngatai abandoned McKay-Patea's car on September 26. Her body was found in her home in Lee St on October 3.

