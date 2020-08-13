A primary school student on the North Shore and an engineering student are among cases of Covid-19 found in the community in Auckland.

Here's what we know about the cases confirmed since the country's first case of community transmission for more than 100 days:

• The first cases (four people)

The outbreak was discovered after a man in his 50s went to his doctor with symptoms and was tested. Three family members then tested positive (a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 20s, a baby boy).

One of the four people worked at Mt Wellington cool store facility Americold while another worked at Finance Now.

Family members had travelled to Rotorua and Taupo over the weekend.

• Cases announced on Thursday, August 13 (13 confirmed and one probable, total of 17 confirmed community cases)

Thirteen confirmed were announced by the ministry, and all were in Auckland and linked to the four people from the original family:

• One is a student at Mount Albert Grammar and a relative of the previously announced cases.

• Three of the new cases are employees of Americold. Another seven cases are family members of those employees.

• Another person is an employee of Finance Now, and their family member also tested positive.

Those cases included people living within the boundaries of Counties Manukau (8), Auckland (1) and Waitematā (4) DHBs, including two teenagers, a girl aged 1-4, and a boy aged 5-9.

One probable case is "also linked to the new outbreak", the ministry stated.

• Details that have emerged since Thursday's press conference

New details have emerged since the last Ministry of Health announcement, and it is unclear whether these relate to the 17 cases already confirmed or are new cases that might be announced later today.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins this morning confirmed there were new cases, saying "there have been some additional cases and we will release those at 1pm today. Yes, all of the cases so far remain connected. That is very encouraging but obviously we haven't identified the point of origin".

Hipkins said there were rumours of positive cases all over New Zealand, and that simply was not true.

The new details are:

• A student at Glamorgan School in Torbay has tested positive, Auckland Regional Public Health said in a letter to parents last night.

• A 6-year-old boy attending Southern Cross Campus has tested positive. This appears to be a new case.

• Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) students have been told a student studying in TechPark's general engineering area based at South Campus, Ōtara, has tested positive, but was not on campus while they were infectious.

• A preschooler at the Taeaofou i Puaseisei Preschool on Winthrop Way, in Māngere East, was confirmed as a positive case late last night. The preschool is on the grounds of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa Māngere East Puaseisei.

Up to 300 people who attended church on Sunday have been urged to get tested for Covid-19 urgently after several members of a family at the congregation tested positive, including the preschooler's parents and at least one other child.

Reverend Victor Pouesi told the Herald he understood that one of the preschooler's parents works with a family member of one of the initial family-of-four confirmed to have Covid-19.

• Tokoroa has two cases and five probable cases, district councillors spoken to by RNZ confirmed.