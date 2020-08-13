Kiwis are being urged to show greater compassion to the family at the centre of the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Auckland councillor for the Manukau Ward Efeso Collins has been messaging the family and said now was a time for the community to stick together.

With some people taking to social media to denigrate the family, Collins told Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan Kiwis were "better" than that.

Auckland councillor Efeso Collins has called on Kiwis to band together rather than posting nasty messages on Facebook. Photo / Michael Craig

He said the family were already "embarrassed" about how the outbreak had come about.

"They're feeling a little bit embarrassed at the moment. There is a sense on their part, that maybe they are responsible for this outbreak," Collins said.

"There have been some comments on Facebook that have been denigrating towards the family. That's why we've come in and said, 'man, we can do better than this, we've got to show a lot more sensitivity towards this family."

Collins said the comments were not called for or needed.

He had advised the family not to look at social media.

When asked if the family were aware of comments being made about them online, Collins said they were.

"We've been encouraging them to come offline and not go to Facebook, but it is hard when they are trying to stay in touch with family ... and they get all sorts of these comments pop up from their feed."

He called for Aucklanders to band together, saying the city's residents knew how to get through it based on the last lockdown.

"And this is an outbreak we are really nervous about, especially out here where a lot of our people present with ... complex health cases, and so now again we've got to take care of each other."

He said he was worried about vulnerable members of the South Auckland community.

There was concern in the community and that could be seen in the long queues of cars that turned out to the Otara Shopping Mall testing centre.

"I'm getting calls all the time, I'm out there visiting ... (and there is) a level of anxiety at the moment."

"We want to look out for everyone but I think this could be pretty ominous for our community so we've got to be supportive of each other."