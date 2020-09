National's Todd McClay entered Parliament in 2008 after winning the Rotorua seat from Labour.

During his time in office he's held the portfolios of trade, state owned enterprises, and revenue.

He has also been the Associate Minister of health, tourism, trade, and foreign affairs.

In this Local Focus video, McClay talks about his achievements in his hometown of Rotorua, where he met his wife, and most importantly whether he likes Xbox or PlayStation!

Advertisement