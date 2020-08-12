

Havelock North's much-used, and often abused, Martin Pl recycling centre is unlikely to re-open because the lease the Hastings District Council holds for the land has been terminated.

The centre shut during the March Covid-19 lockdown and council then engaged an independent consultant to undertake a health and safety review of the facility.

The site was set up primarily for people who do not have access to kerbside recycling, but is used by many in Havelock North.

The dumping of non-recyclables at the site has previously been an issue, as has overflows at high-use times of the year, such as Christmas.

While other recycling centres around the district re-opened, Martin Place has remained closed ever since and queries from residents have circulated on the Hastings District Council Facebook page.

The review identified safety improvements and the council had been exploring options to improve public and contractor safety and put in place measures to reduce contamination.

The council said they had been intending to re-open the depot sometime in September and had been working towards changes such as fencing, gates, barriers and a defined parking area.

But now it will not re-open at all after the property owner verbally advised council that it wants to terminate the lease.

"Currently there is no other acceptable site in the vicinity to relocate to. New sites are being investigated," council group manager asset management Craig Thew said.

"We understand that some members of the community without kerbside recycling services will need to travel a little further for their recycling drop-offs."

Havelock North and Hastings residents in the kerbside collection zones are advised to use the kerbside recycling service and take excess recycling to the Blackbridge or Henderson road depots.

Unlike the Martin Pl recycling centre, Henderson Road and Blackbridge are not open 24/7 and residents will need to check the opening hours of those sites if they wish to use them.

Residents outside the kerbside collection zones should use the recycling depots at either Henderson Road, Blackbridge, Poukawa, Maraekakaho, Pukehamoamoa, Waimarama or Tutira.

In the upcoming Long Term Plan consultation council is considering asking the community if there is interest in extending the kerbside service area.