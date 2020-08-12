A motorist fled a northern checkpoint last night as police were enforcing a border around the Auckland region.

The driver, known to be disqualified, fled police at the junction of State Highway 1 and Mangawhai Rd.

Police say they were unable to pursue the vehicle at the time, a decision made for the safety of everyone at the checkpoint, and that they will follow up with the registered owner.

There was heavy traffic through northern and southern checkpoints yesterday afternoon as Auckland moved to alert level 3 in the fight against Covid-19.

Advertisement

"There were significant delays and we would like to acknowledge motorists' co-operation through this period," a police spokesperson said.

"The level of congestion eased significantly at all nine checkpoints overnight and we expect this to the case over coming days."

Initial reports from these checkpoints showed the vast majority of people were complying with the restrictions.

Police checkpoints were quickly set up in Lyon Road near State Highway 2 soon after lockdown took effect. Photo / Dean Purcell

Nine checkpoints have been operating across the region's boundaries, at the following locations:



• Twin Coast Highway/North of Coal Hill Rd

• Black Swamp Rd

• Twin Coast Highway/Cames Rd

• SH1 North of Twin Coast Discovery Highway

• Twin Coast Highway/Ryan Rd

• Mill Rd

• Kawakawa/Orere Rd and Orere/Matingarahi Rd.

• Mangatawhiri Rd/Lyons Rd

• River Rd/Lapwood Rd



Police are stopping every vehicle attempting to travel through each checkpoint, and speaking with every driver.

Yesterday evening, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said his staff have turned a number of people around as motorists tried to leave Auckland.

He told Newstalk ZB some people had been trying to visit friends and the "odd one" trying to get to their holidays homes.

Coster said they had turned around 30 to 40 vehicles.