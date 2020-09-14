After appearing on dozens of TVNZ programmes, from Seven Sharp to Dancing With The Stars, Tamati Coffey left the media world behind and turned his attention to politics.

In 2017 he narrowly pipped Māori Party incumbent Te Ururoa Flavell to the post and won Waiariki for the Labour Party.

In this Local Focus video, Coffey talks about having "bones in the hills" of Rotorua as well as being a small business owner in today's trying times.

Also standing in the Waiariki electorate:

• Rawiri Te Kowhai for the Outdoors Party

• Riki Broughton for the New Conservatives

• Ema Williams for Advance NZ.

