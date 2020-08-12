A pupil of Mt Albert Primary School whose family members tested positive for Covid-19 has tested negative and is considered to be a close contact only.

Due to privacy concerns, the name, class or year level of the student who is a close contact will not be passed on to parents or staff.

The child did not attend school this week and has tested negative and has no symptoms of Covid-19, Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) said.

It was announced last night four members from the same family tested positive for the virus, all from community transmission.

Mt Albert Primary School will remain closed for the rest of this week while ARPHS investigates.

The school may reopen from Monday, depending on advice from officals and what alert level is in place at the time.

Mt Albert Primary School is closed after a pupil was linked to the family at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo / Dean Purcell

While the child is not considered to have the virus currently, ARPHS would continue to check on their health every day and would retest if required.

There is a low risk the child was infectious at school, public health said. However, the service would provide more information if any develops.

The service encourages only people who have symptoms of Covid-19 to get tested at this stage.

Mt Albert Primary School principal Marian Caulfield said public health advice would be taken onboard before reopening.

"We would like to thank the family for doing the right thing by getting tested for Covid-19, and we wish the members of the family well," she said.

Caulfield asked parents, students and staff not to speculate on the idendity of the family who tested positive for the virus.

She also asked they did not name them on socal media, as it could lead to online bullying and abuse.

Parents are asked to remind their children to practice safe hand, cough and sneeze hygiene to reduce the risk of infection.

• Maintain physical distancing of 2m outside your home, including on public transport.

• It is highly recommended that you wear a mask if you are out and about.

• Frequently and thoroughly wash (with soap and water for at least 20-30 seconds) and dry hands.

• Practice good cough and sneeze hygiene. That means coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a disposable tissue, then putting used tissues in the bin and washing their hands afterwards.

• Carry disposable tissues in bags or pockets. Hand sanitiser is also a useful alternative option if soap and water is not readily available.

‌