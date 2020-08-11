World media have reported that "New Zealand's worst nightmare" has happened after the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced tonight that Auckland will go into lockdown amid community transmission.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland will go into alert level 3 and the rest of the country will go into level 2 as of noon tomorrow for three days until midnight on Friday.

It comes after four cases of community transmission were confirmed - after 102 days without any.

Meanwhile, world media have already shared their reaction after the announcement had been made.

Daily Mail - 'New Zealand's worst nightmare'

"New Zealand has plunged back into a strict lockdown after four members of one family tested positive for coronavirus - despite 102 days of zero community transmission.

"The nation has been the envy of the world for its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, particularly after passing the 100 day milestone without any community transmission.

"But from midday on Wednesday, Auckland will reenter a stage three lockdown and the rest of the nation will enter a level two lockdown after new cases were identified on Tuesday."

News.com.au - New Zealand 'no longer virus free'

"New Zealand is no longer virus free, with four cases confirmed from one household in Auckland.

"The cases have no known source and authorities are working to figure out where the family contracted coronavirus.

"Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would return to stage three restrictions for three days starting from midday tomorrow.

"The rest of the country will return to stage two for thee days until midnight Friday.

"'I know this information will be difficult to receive,' she said.

"'We had all hoped not to find ourselves in this position again but we had also prepared for it.'"

Ardern said people in Auckland would have to wear a mask accessing essential services and the rest of the country when social distancing was not possible.

Sydney Morning Herald - Ardern urges national unity to take on second outbreak

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has urged New Zealander to come together to face the new outbreak of the COVID-19 virus as authorities prepare for new tests to emerge in the next few days.

CNN - NZ reinstates coronavirus restrictions

"New Zealand has reintroduced coronavirus restrictions in parts of the country after new locally transmitted cases broke the 102-day streak the country had gone without recording a local infection."

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirms four new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, and announces that the country's most populous city will temporarily see level three restrictions https://t.co/uRleVcN7gL — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 11, 2020

Independent.co.uk - Four new domestic cases confirmed

"New Zealand has recorded its first cases of coronavirus infection in more than 100 days, pushing its biggest city back into lockdown.

"Prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced four new cases in Auckland and said renewed restrictions would be enforced in the area from midday on Wednesday until midnight on Friday.

"Ms Ardern said Level 3 measures will be put in place in the city, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home while bars and non-essential businesses will be closed."

Yahoo New Australia - NZ's virus-free streak over as family tests positive

"New Zealand's golden COVID-19 run is over, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern placing Auckland in a short-term lockdown after confirming the country's first cases of community transmission in 102 days.

"For three months, New Zealanders have enjoyed the return of usual freedoms after an autumn lockdown proved effective in eliminating the deadly virus.

"Those freedoms will be put on hold as health authorities undertake rapid contact tracing and widespread testing in an attempt to locate the source of the fresh outbreak.

"Ms Ardern and NZ's Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced the news in an unscheduled late night press conference on Tuesday."