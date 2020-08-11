Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has shown Kiwis how it's done as video captures him undergoing his Covid-19 test — and claiming it "doesn't hurt".

Bloomfield underwent his first test today on the advice of Capital & Coast DHB director of strategy, innovation and performance Rachel Haggerty, despite not feeling unwell or having any symptoms of the virus.

He has not needed to take a test up until now as he has been in great health since the pandemic hit.

But Bloomfield said he wouldn't expect anyone to do something he wouldn't do himself.

"Partly just to show people what's involved because some people do find it a bit unpleasant," he added.

In a video, Bloomfield has been captured confidently taking the test in Porirua, not even flinching when the swab is put up his nose.

After taking the Covid-19 swab Bloomfield said it wasn't painful.

"I noticed I was having a swab and as you can see it made my eyes water," he said.

"Not painful, and way less uncomfortable than when fizzy drink goes up the back of your nose, which you might remember from when you were a child. I certainly do."

Bloomfield said it was much less painful than tackling Billy Weepu (brother of former All Black Piri) on the rugby field a few weeks ago, which he still has the bruise to show for.

Bloomfield said anyone with a runny nose, sore throat, cough, cold, or fever should seek advice about getting a Covid-19 test.

"Say yes to the test," Bloomfield said.