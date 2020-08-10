A major P operation has been shut down in West Auckland.

Three men have been charged after the National Organised Crime Group uncovered a large methamphetamine lab at a property in Muriwai.

The Armed Offenders Squad assisted police in a search of the address and three people were found at the property.

Two men, aged 35 and 37, have been arrested and charged in relation to manufacturing methamphetamine and possession for supply of methamphetamine and will appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

The third man tried to run off but he was located. As the man attempted to flee the scene he was injured during the chase.

The 44-year-old is now in a stable condition in hospital and has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession for supply of methamphetamine.

At the same time, police also searched a New Lynn property and found a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition, more than $300,000 in cash and a small quantity of methamphetamine.

A woman at the address is now assisting police with their inquiries.

Police say there may be further arrests or charges laid that are linked to Operation Coupeville.