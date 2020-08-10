A stolen car being chased by police crashed into a vehicle driven by a member of the public in west Auckland last night.

Waitemat West area commander Inspector Stefan Sagar says both drivers escaped serious injury after the vehicles collided during the police chase along suburban Ranui streets.

He said the pursuit started after police signalled for the stolen vehicle to stop on Pooks Rd around 12.20am.

The driver refused and police gave chase, said Sagar.

But the pursuit was short-lived, with the vehicle crashing into another vehicle making its way down a nearby suburban street.

"Minutes later, on Hetherington Rd, the vehicle has collided with a vehicle being driven by a member of the public," said Sagar.

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and suffered a minor cut to his finger in the crash.

"An ambulance was requested as a precaution for the member of the public, however they fortunately did not require hospitalisation," said Sagar.



The area commander said charges would likely be laid.



Police would be investigating the incident and it would also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.