Emma Mellow has been named as the National's candidate for Auckland Central, vying for the seat left vacant by the party's former deputy leader Nikki Kaye.

She will take on Labour's Helen White, Green list MP Chloe Swarbrick, NZ First's Jenny Marcroft and TOP's Tuariki Delamere.

The announcement came after fellow candidates Nuwanthie Samarakone and Rob Thomas were knocked out in ballots at its selection meeting at Ponsonby Cruising Club tonight.

An active member in the Young Nats, Mellow, 30, worked as a communications adviser at Sydney Airport and is now a senior communication manager at ANZ.

She said she was inspired to join the party by Kaye, who she thanked.

Kaye announced her retirement from politics last month following a tumultuous week for the party, including the resignation of former leader Todd Muller.

Mellow has big boots to fill, with Kaye having won the seat in 2008, twice beating Jacinda Ardern in the seat before the Prime Minister took on the neighbouring Mt Albert electorate.

However, the selection of the new candidate hasn't come without its hiccups.

Nuwanthie Samarakone, at National's Auckland Central selection meeting at Ponsonby Cruising Club,. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Last week Samarakone said she had been targeted by incorrect claims she used to be a stripper..

She hired Julian Miles, QC, to fight the "damaging, malicious and untrue campaign".

The allegations came after a fitness photo of Samarakone in a leotard was spread throughout members of the National Party earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, at the start of the month it was revealed the party failed to follow its own rules around its selection process for choosing new candidates for seats.

The decision to short-list two candidates, Samarakone and Emma Mellow, provoked complaints from MPs and party members, party sources told the Herald.

Samarakone, Rob Thomas and Emma Mellow. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Sri Lankan-born Samarakone is the founding CEO of ICE (Inspire, Create, Engage), which connects new graduates with organisations.

She stood unsuccessfully for the North Shore and Takanini electorates before being selected as the candidate for the Labour stronghold of Manurewa.

Under the party rules, the pre-selection committee of five electorate delegates and four party delegates has the job of short-listing five candidates.

The party was forced to short-list another three candidates for the seat to fix the problem - Rob Thomas, Sarah Manley and Sang Cho.

Rob Thomas. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A senior National party figure is accused of attempting to derail a candidate for the Auckland Central seat with a late-night call to talkback radio.

Nuwanthie Samarakone's campaign for the seat - which will be decided tonight - has been rocked by controversy recently.

Newshub alleged the man, who called himself Merv on a call with Marcus Lush on Newstalk ZB last Monday, was actually party board member Roger Bridge.

The Herald understands the person called from Bridge's phone. Bridge could not be reached when contacted by the Herald tonight, but he denied he was the caller when questioned outside Parliament.

A spokesman for National leader Judith Collins said she had no comment.

Merv told Lush he was in Manurewa and had planned to vote for Samarakone for the local seat before she decided to run for Auckland Central.

The Auckland Central seat became available after the resignation of former National Party deputy leader Nikki Kaye last month.

Claiming to be confused about how Samarakone is running in Manurewa and Auckland Central, Merv decided to call Lush just before midnight last Monday.

"I'm a bit confused because there's billboards all over the place with this 'Nuwi' girl and then I understand that she's also standing in Auckland Central," he said.

"Can you have a candidate in one electorate also standing for another?

"She's already standing in Manurewa and I was ready to vote for her but now I understand that she's going over to Auckland Central - I'm confused."

The late-night phone call

He also raised questions around a photograph that had been spread around the National Party of Samarakone in a fitness leotard.