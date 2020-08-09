A number of valuable, brightly coloured artworks by popular Kiwi artist Hayley King have been stolen from her inner-city Auckland store over the weekend.

At least half a dozen of her trademark native birds on large, round wooden canvases and a stack of smaller framed works worth around $20,000 were taken in the burglary which has been captured on security footage.

Two of the stolen pieces measure 1.5m or larger with one a whopping 2 metres long and nearly a metre high.

Some of the works were dumped nearby, however a number remain missing.

Advertisement

"It sucks. I'm really shocked and angry. I've never had this happen before in my 15 years as an artist," said the devastated creative, who goes by the pseudonym Flox and uses stencil cutting and spray painting to craft her iconic native bird and botanical works.

King is pinning hopes CCTV footage from local car yards will identify the art thieves and see the outstanding works returned.

Security cameras have captured a person wearing a neon-coloured shirt and head covered by dark-coloured jersey walking past a luxury car sales showroom carrying the stolen artwork.

The person has troubled balancing the large haul King reckons is worth around $8000 in their arms. Several frames spill onto the footpath.

Taking to Instagram Flox shared news of the shocking heist and asked for help to track down the stolen paintings.

"Today was pretty s*** ... #Hausofflox burgled last night ... bunch of artworks stolen ... targeted attack. Keep an eye out for any of these ones doing the rounds, thank y'all," King wrote.

Works stolen include a hand-painted 1.5m Kākāriki and Karamū wooden round worth $5500.

On the shop's Instagram account, an image of each missing artwork is shown. There are also photos of blank spaces showing where they were previously hanging on walls in the Great North Rd store.

Advertisement

The stolen signature canvases range in size from 60cm round canvases through to larger 1.5m pieces.

An entire stack of framed paintings were also stolen from the shop floor in the Saturday-night raid.

King told the Herald the burglars smashed their way into her shop overnight Friday before cherry-picking some of her largest works.

"The pieces were big," she said.

"I can't believe there's just one guy. I thought they would have needed four big guys to carry it out of the shop."

King said a few stolen paintings had been found dumped in a garden in a street not far from her store.

Advertisement

With news of the theft spreading, King believed the burglars would be mistaken to think they could sell the works on popular public websites.

Police said the burglary took place between the evening of Friday, August 7 and the early hours of Saturday, August 8.

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact Auckland City Police on 105 quoting file number 200808/9972 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.