Police are appealing for sightings of a 72-year-old man last seen on Saturday.

Sang Moon Lim was last seen leaving his Silverdale home in his black Holden, registration GYH697, about midday yesterday.

Lim is known to frequent Auckland beaches and Mahurangi Regional Park, police say.

Police and Lim's family have concerns for his welfare and urge anyone who may have seen him or his vehicle to call 105, quoting file number 200809/3296.

