One person has been rescued after being trapped in a car after a crash involving two cars at an intersection in Lincoln in the Selwyn District.

A police spokesperson said one person was able to get out of the car, but another remained trapped in the car.

Police and St Johns were called to the scene at 1.46pm.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Boundary Rd and Springs Rd.

Advertisement

Police have confirmed that the trapped person has been rescued.

A St Johns spokesperson said one person was taken to Chirstchurch Hospital in an ambulance in a moderate condition.

Traffic control is in place.

Police are awaiting a tow truck to remove the car from the scene

In a second incident a person was trapped in a car in Gisborne's Mangapapa suburb after colliding with a parked car.

Bystanders were able to free the person after wedging the door open.

Police confirmed there were no injuries.