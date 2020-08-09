Lotto Powerball has jackpotted to an eye-watering $43 million - the second largest Wednesday prize ever.

For last night's draw 1.67m tickets were sold and sales are expected to hit 1.7m for the upcoming draw.

The windfall sum of $43m if pocketed by a single winner could buy a private island in the Waitemata Harbour with $3m to spare.

If cars are your thing, the keys to a Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce' Phantom could all be within the fleet and you'd still comfortably be a multi-millionaire.

Advertisement

You could captain your own Azimut yacht in the ballpark of $757,000 and still have enough left over to buy tens of thousands of moorings for the vessel.

The huge sum could be spent solely on nearly 18 million litres of Hokey Pokey ice cream valued at $4.80 for two litres.

This would fill an Olympic size swimming pool more than seven times.

Or you could indulge in a classic celebratory drop and buy 614,285 bottles of Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut at $70 a pop.

Saturday night's $38m was not struck, but seven people shared Lotto's $1 million First Division, taking home $142,857 each.

Those tickets were bought from MyLotto by players in Waimakariri and Auckland, Countdown Cambridge, Tamatea Pak n Save, Paper Plus Taradale, Johnsonville Dairy, and New World Prestons in Christchurch

The night's biggest winner was one lucky player who took out Strike - the first four balls drawn in the right order - worth $400,000. That ticket was bought from New World Stratford.

"What a life-changer. If the jackpot is won by a single player on Wednesday, they'll be taking home the second largest prize ever won in Lotto New Zealand's history," Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ, earlier said.

Advertisement

Largest Powerball wins on a single ticket

1. $44m, Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor in November 2016.

2. $33m, One Step Ahead, Auckland, in September 2013.

3. $30m, Richmond Superette, Taupo, in September 2017.

4. $28.7m, Mobil Papakura, Auckland, in October 2010.

5. $27m, Martina Four Square, Thames, in May 2017.

6. $26.5m, Te Kauwhata Four Square, Te Kauwhata, in March 2012.

Advertisement

7. $26.2m, Willy Wonka's Superette, Auckland, in February 2014.

8. $24.3m, Springfield Superette and Lotto, Rotorua, in June 2015.

9. $22.4m, Manukau Pak'nSave, Auckland, in October 2009.

10. $22.3m, MyLotto, Central Otago, in August 2018.

10. $22.3m, Inglewood Bookcentre, Inglewood, in February 2009.