The Labour Party is launching its re-election today at the Auckland Town Hall.

More than 1000 supporters are expected at the launch, where Prime Minister and party leader Jacinda Ardern will deliver a speech and unveil its policies.

It was at this same venue that Ardern launched what would go on to be Labour's election three years ago, shortly after taking over the reigns from Andrew Little.

This time the reception is likely to be similarly rapturous, with the party surging in recent polls ahead of oppositon party National.

The impacts of Covid-19 and jobs are expected to be the focus of today's launch.