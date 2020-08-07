A serious road-rage attack sparked to a dramatic armed police raid in Gulf Harbour, Auckland, last night.

Police are still hunting for the alleged attacker but found two firearms at one of the residential properties that were raided.

Nearly a dozen police cars, the Armed Offenders Squad and two police helicopters swarmed to Roseville Rd and Admiralty Rise in Gulf Harbour shortly after 7pm.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton told the Herald that police were investigating a road-rage incident in which a member of the public reported being assaulted by the driver of another vehicle.

Advertisement

The alleged assault followed an altercation on Pegasus Terrace shortly after 7pm, with the offender then leaving the scene, McNaughton said.

He said the alleged attacker was still missing but two firearms were found at a residential property.

"Based on the information received, police made follow up enquiries last night relating to a person of interest for this matter who is known to Police.

"Enquiries were made at a Gulf Harbour address to locate this individual, however they were not present. Police did recover two firearms from the address," McNaughton said.

Residents were left scared and confused after being told to "stay inside and keep away from the windows" while police moved through streets with squad car sirens on and flashing torches.

"Police were asking people to open the boots of their car to see if they had someone hiding inside," one witness told the Herald.

He said he was driving home from work last night when police stopped him and wouldn't let him within 500 metres of his street.

"I was parked there for a couple of hours before police let me through.

Advertisement

"My mum was messaging, saying police were shining lights and wouldn't let them go near the windows, they were scared."

Roseville Rd and Admiralty Rise were reportedly blocked off while police carried out their search.

"Blocking off streets around us ... getting buzzed by the police chopper ... lots of sirens for two hours," another person said on Facebook.

Police say enquires are ongoing today in relation to the whereabouts of the alleged attacker.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Waitemata Police on 105 quoting 200806/5312 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.