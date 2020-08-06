Seven community halls in the Hastings District will be renovated as part of a $1.6 million Provincial Growth Fund project.

Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau made the announcement in Maraekakaho this morning, saying the investment will create more than 60 jobs.

The funding will go towards:

- $290,394 to maintain and renovate seven community halls in the Hastings District

- $220,000 from the $100 million PGF Whenua Māori grant to Kairakau Lands Trust to increase land productivity

- $218,500 from the Whenua Māori grant to Nopera Trust for farm development

- $393,600 for a Te Puna Farm Environmental Acceleration project which includes riparian planting and fencing along a stretch of the Tukituki river

- $516,000 to Waipuka 3B1C2 Land Block for fencing and planting to help farmland erosion

Tabuteau said halls and sports clubs which are "incredibly important social centres in regional New Zealand" will now be able to undertake "much needed" renovation and maintenance.

The halls which will receive the funding are the Waikare and District Sports Club, Matapiro and Districts Recreation Hall, Te Awanga Community Hall, Kereru Hall, Poukawa Hall, Kaiwaka Hall and Maraekakaho Hall.

"The PGF whenua Māori investments will go to improving the productivity of Māori land including on the southern Hawke's Bay coast to support Māori economic development in a historically disadvantaged area.

"PGF support for fencing and planting along a significant stretch of the Tukituki River will protect the water quality of this important recreational waterway, and the Waipuka project will allow 123 hectares of farmland to be fenced to tackle erosion and future proof the property against destructive major weather events."

The announcements follow the Government's PGF reset in May.