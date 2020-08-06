With New Zealanders facing the prospect of wearing masks in the event of a fresh Covid-19 outbreak and shift back to level 2, there are a set of rules to follow to avoid infection.

The guidelines, issued by the Ministry of Health, cover the safest way to handle masks whether it's a single-use mask or home-made facial coverings.

They include how you put it on, what to do while wearing it, how to take it off and how to handle it safely after use to avoid the risk of infection.



But there are some key points to note including never sharing masks, and not putting them on young children or anyone who cannot take them off without help. People who have troubled breathing are also warned to not wear them.

The ministry says it is important the face mask is clean and dry and in perfect condition.

Before the mask is put on your face it's important to thoroughly wash your hands or use hand sanitiser.

With dry hands you should place the mask over your nose and mouth and secure with ties or loops.

You need to make sure the mask fits snugly and is moulded to your face and around your nose.

A step-by-step guide to handling masks. Image / Ministry of Health

The mask should be comfortable, with no gaps around the mask and face, allowing you to breathe easily.

You then need to wash your hands again.

The Ministry of Health says while wearing a mask it's important not to touch the front of it and avoid touching any part of your face.

Face masks should not be taken off during use, which includes being pulled up or pulled down below your chin.

If you need to take off your mask to eat you should remove it safely, put in the rubbish or in the wash if it's a home-made facial covering. Then you should clean hands.

Masks should also be replaced if they become damp, damaged or soiled.

The best way to take off a mask is to remove it from behind, untying ties or removing loops, and pull it away from your face, taking care not to touch the front of the mask.

Hands should be washed before you take it off and after you put it in the rubbish or washing machine.

If you are washing home-made cloth masks the ministry suggests using detergent in a hot water wash of 60 C.

The mask needs to be completely dry before you use it again.