A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man whose body was found on a highway near Thames last night.

The accused appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning before Judge Christopher Field. The accused is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody.

The man, who was supported in court by family, will reappear in the High Court at Hamilton on August 25.

Police said earlier they believed the 20-year-old victim and the accused are known to each other.

This morning detectives appealed for sightings of two vehicles on Kopu-Hikuai Rd last night between 6pm and 7.30pm.

They were a dark green 1997 Jaguar XJ6 Saloon and a silver 2003 Mazda Bounty double cab ute.

A scene examination was ongoing on State Highway 25 and motorists were being asked to remain patient.

Last night's incident forced the closure of the highway for several hours.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency closed SH25A between Kopu and Hikuai in both directions.