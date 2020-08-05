Police have laid a murder charge after the death of a 20-year-old man on a state highway near Thames last night.

A 23-year-old man will appear in Hamilton District Court today.

Earlier, police said a body was discovered on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd at about 7.30pm.

Police said they were working to establish the circumstances of the death, however they believe the victim and the alleged offender were known to each other.

Investigators are appealing for sightings of two vehicles on Kopu-Hikuai Rd last night between 6pm and 7.30pm - a dark green 1997 Jaguar XJ6 saloon and a silver 2003 Mazda Bounty double-cab ute.

A scene examination is ongoing on the stretch of road, which was closed and motorists were being thanked for their patience and cooperation.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 200806/1185.