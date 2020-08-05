A number of suspected homemade bombs have been found at a Hamilton mall this morning, police said.

Roads around Chartwell shopping centre have been cordoned off as a result of the incident.

Hukanui Rd, Lynden Court and Comries Rd have all been blocked off as authorities work at the scene.

Herald reporter Belinda Feek said a City safety officer is advising the public they can't go through and that there are several police officers and patrol cars at the scene.

A bomb squad has been alerted of the situation and are now attending.

Nishan Takur, an employee at the Caltex Service station across the road, said it was all very quiet at the start of his shift.

"Then, all of a sudden, at around 6.15 or 6.20, I see six police cars that pulled over at the Chartwell mall.

"They shut down the exit at the gas station."

A number of suspected homemade bombs have been found at a Hamilton mall this morning. Photo / Belinda Feek

Hukanui Primary School, which is located across the road from the shopping centre, has posted an advisory on its Facebook page telling parents about the incident.

"This may affect parking, so please be patient when dropping your children to school this morning.

"Police have informed us that this has no impact on us here at Hukanui School."

The NZ Defence Force's explosive ordnance disposal team has been advised.