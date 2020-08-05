Two people have been critically injured in a crash involving a truck on a highway in the Far North.

Emergency services are responding to the two-vehicle collision on State Highway 10 in Kaeo near the Matauri Bay turn-off.

Police, fire services and St John have been at the scene since just after 6.30am.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed two people are in a critical condition.

Advertisement

SH10 KAEO TO WAIPAPA - ROAD CLOSED - 7:40AM

Due to a possible serious crash #SH10 is now CLOSED south of Kaeo with no detour available. Delay your journey. More: https://t.co/tow3SAveeM Note: #SH1 via Mangamuka Gorge remains closed also. ^TP pic.twitter.com/9dc2Yszt6M — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 5, 2020

"Two ambulances and two helicopters have responded," she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called to the area at 6.38am after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

READ MORE:

• Four people injured in crash after police pursuit in Titirangi, West Auckland

• One dead in fatal Northland crash near Okaihau

• No seatbelts in fatal car crash at Ōkaihau, investigator says

• Lane blocked following two-car crash in Hastings

Two people were trapped - one in each vehicle - and firefighters were working to get them out.

Road authorities alerted drivers that there is no detour available.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and motorists in the area are being advised to expect delays.