Emergency services are responding to a serious incident in the Thames-Coromandel area.

Locals have reported on social media hearing gunshots and of hearing police cars travelling at speed down Paeroa Kopu Rd, south of Thames, shortly after 8pm.

Others reported they'd seen police cars driving along Hayward Rd in nearby Ngatea.

Police were at the scene on the Kopu-Hikuai Road (State Highway 25A), a police statement confirmed.

"The road is currently closed to all traffic and is expected to remain so overnight."

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has closed the SH 25A between Kopu and Hikuai in both directions due to the incident.

The highway was closed from 8.11pm.

Motorists were advised to take the detour route on SH25 through Coromandel or Whangamata.

SH 25A between Kopu and Hikuai has been closed. Photo / NZTA

