Former Speaker of the House David Carter has called out NZ First leader Winston Peters in his valedictory speech, questioning if the veteran politician has been holding a personal vendetta against him.

The pair are two of the longest-serving MPs in the House and tonight, Carter was not mincing his words when it came to his old political foe.

He was voicing his disapproval of Peters' opposition to what would have been a new Parliamentary complex being built, rather than continuing a commercial lease.

READ MORE:

• Watch live: National MP Paula Bennett bids farewell to Parliament - valedictory speech

• Iain Lees-Galloway apologises to family for affair 'trauma, humiliation'

• National MP Amy Adams signs off with 'be brave' message

• Michael Cullen's valedictory speech in full

Advertisement

"All political leaders, with the exception of Rt Hon Winston Peters, agreed."

He said it was hard to see why Peters did not want to project to go ahead and, "if it was nothing more than a personal vendetta against me, by Mr Peters, that is shameful".

But he did say what was beyond doubt, was that the greatest beneficiary of the decision to stop the project was the current owner of Bowen House.

He did not, however, elaborate on this.

And this was not the first time Carter took a swipe at Peters.

"[The] fascinating thing about a political career is that as it starts you never know when it's going to end. Not even Winston."

Carter was Speaker of the House from 2011 and 2017.

Over that period, he was often at odds with Peters – who was in Opposition at the time – and kicked him out of the House numerous times.

Advertisement

However their antipathy goes back many years – Peters took Carter to court over defamation but the High Court threw out that case in 2006.

In his speech last night, Carter also had some criticism for current Speaker Trevor Mallard, and his refereeing of Parliament.

To punish unruly MPs, Mallard takes away supplementary questions – follow-up questions MPs ask Ministers – from the Opposition.

But Carter said these questions are of critical importance and are a valuable resource.

"A chance to ask those searching, probing questions, that if asked, should ensure a sharper, more highly performing Government."

He said he hoped the Speaker of the next Parliament reconsiders the practice – "or ruling out questions on some spurious basis; just because the question may cause embarrassment to a Minister".

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Retiring National MP Jian Yang has hit back at what he has called "speculation" about his identity in his valedictory speech tonight.

"I have been transparent to the party from the beginning," he said. "I am a Kiwi, made in China."

Last year, it was revealed that Yang had links to Chinese spy agencies when he studied at an elite Chinese spy school years ago.

Tonight, he said when he was considering becoming an MP, he thought his military background and China could be an issue – but he disclosed it to National.

But he said there had been speculation about his background and his identity. He said there were "conspiracy theories" in New Zealand.

National's Nicky Wagner – who has been an MP since 2005 – also gave her last speech tonight.

Advertisement

"I have done so much with so many wonderful people since I became an MP, but as always so much to do and so little time."