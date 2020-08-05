Jane Oakley-Hudson had an "infectious smile" and gave everything 100 per cent.

The 10-year-old Owhata Primary School pupil died unexpectedly on Saturday after spending five days fighting for his life.

Jane's heart stopped beating early last Monday. He was revived and taken to Starship Hospital where he had a 50 per cent chance of pulling through, according to a Givealittle page set up for him by associate principal Callie Raureti.

The young boy had suffered from chronic asthma and respiratory issues.

He died in hospital on Saturday.

Mokoia Intermediate School teacher Rhys Hohepa leads a haka for Jane Oakley-Hudson. Photo / Ben Fraser

Raureti told the Rotorua Daily Post Jane was a "happy, very intelligent and witty young man and he always graced us with the most infectious smile".

"He was right into his sport and was always out there having fun with his mates.

"He loved basketball ... but whether it was on the basketball turf, the rugby field or soccer pitch he was always out there having fun and giving it 100 per cent."

Raureti said she set up the Givealittle page while Jane was in the hospital to support the whānau. On the page, she described Jane as "vibrant and energetic".

The 10-year-old died unexpectedly

"We were hoping for the best outcome. At the time we wanted to show support through the Givealittle page. We had an outpouring of love from our community, whānau, hapū."

Yesterday was Jane's tangihanga. Before the funeral pupils from Owhata Primary School and Mokoia Intermediate lined Brent Rd to farewell Jane when he was driven past on the way to his final service at Owhata Marae.

Pupils and staff performed a haka for a convoy of 20 cars led by a hearse. At the end of the haka, the hearse began revving and the convoy started beeping their horns.

Some students could be seen with tears in their eyes.

Jane Oakley-Hudson funeral procession drives past Owhata Primary School and Mokoia Intermediate. Photo / Ben Fraser

The primary school was closed for the day and senior students also attended Jane's poroporoaki (farewell) on Tuesday night.

Raureti said it was a beautiful and fitting send-off with representatives from the kura, whānau, hapū and iwi all there to pay their respects.

She was proud to see two Eastside schools stand collectively to show support for Jane's family which was connected to multiple Eastside schools.

Mokoia Intermediate principal Rawiri Wihapi said the school's roughly 330 pupils lined the streets to support the family as they were a big part of the schools in the local kahui ako (community of learning).

Wihapi said one member of the family was at Mokoia Intermediate currently so his teacher Rhys Hohepa led the haka.

"It's a sad occasion but it's great for the whānau to see the support from the two kura. We're there to support them at this sad time."

Raureti said ongoing support had been put in place for staff and pupils at Owhata Primary going forward, particularly for his close friends.

"Our thoughts are with his whānau at this time. It's an incredibly sad loss for our community."

The $2765 from the Givealittle will be used for funeral costs.

In an update on the Givealittle page after Jane died, Raureti said Jane "never let anything stop him from living a full, happy (cheeky!) life".

"Fly high Jane, we love you. We are proud of you."

- Additional reporting Caroline Fleming