There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said 5 of the previously reported cases are recovered, meaning there are now 22 active cases in managed isolation in the country.

He said one single case outside managed isolation could turn into a wider outbreak if people were not vigilant.

"We have worked too hard to let that happen here," Bloomfield said at today's Covid-19 update.

Bloomfield again said that everyone who has Covid-19 symptoms should get a test.

He made clear tests were free.

There have been 1217 Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, Bloomfield said.

He said the message from the WHO is clear: Stopping outbreaks comes down to public health measures.

He said an action plan regarding clusters in NZ's aged care facilities will be released soon. The review was commissioned in April.

He is now canvasing a response and the action plan will be released today - including an outbreak policy for aged residential care.

"We will be getting onto that very quickly."

He praised those who worked with older people through the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Chris Hipkins again reminded New Zealanders to have "constant vigilance".

"We have to keep our pedal to the metal," he said, when it comes to locking in gains the country had made.

He said New Zealanders can't afford to be complacent.

"We cannot afford for Covid-19 fatigue to set in."

He said every link in New Zealand's chain needs to be strong to prevent another outbreak.

Hipkins said every New Zealander needed to make small sacrifices, like signing in with the Covid app.

There have been 627,000 downloads of the app, and 82,000 posters put up, he said. Some 31,000 businesses and organisations are displaying them.

Hipkins will write to every mayor in the country, asking them to also ensure their local businesses and public facilities are displaying the QR codes.

He said he hopes to have more to say about new Covid-19 tracing technology on Thursday.

Hipkins said he wants the rate of testing to increase.



This comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday urged New Zealanders against complacency.

She also told Kiwis to "say yes to the test", as she revealed that some people are refusing a Covid-19 test.

The country was moved to alert level 1 with the expectation that everyone would maintain good hygiene, keep track of their movements, seek medical advice if they have symptoms and get tested if needed, she said.

But Ardern said it appeared that hadn't happened, so the Government was "dialling back up" the Covid messaging.

"We have seen, however, there is a bit of a sense that New Zealand is free of Covid and that vigilance isn't required. We still need people to be on guard," she told her weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

Bloomfield and Hipkins are expected to provide an update on this.

They are also likely to be pressed on issues to do with the once-mooted Australian travel bubble.

Ardern yesterday would not put a timeframe on it but suggested an increasingly uncertain situation in Victoria gave the Government cause for pause.

On Sunday, there were 671 new infections and seven deaths in the Australian state.

The situation has forced Melbourne and regional Victorian towns into a strict six-week lockdown and led to a state of disaster being declared in the state.