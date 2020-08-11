Judy Kendall is the Act Party's Napier presence in a general election for the first time since 2011.

She doesn't expect to win but Kendall hopes her profile as a candidate will boost the party vote for Act. In the last election Act was sixth-highest in the Napier electorate's party vote rankings, with just 152 votes.

In this Local Focus video profile Kendall says she values her own integrity "and therefore I am willing to fight for the integrity of other people".

"Case in point, I have taken on a big corporate like ACC who had the gall to question my honesty, but moreover my surgeon's honesty," she said.

In the video Kendall answers some less-serious answers, revealing a preference for Kanye over Jay Z.