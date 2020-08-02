A man was found "drunk and drowsy" and in possession of drugs and a rifle at the side of a Dunedin road at the weekend, police say.

Police were alerted by concerned Halfway Bush residents who saw a man laying in his car at the side of the road on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police arrived at the scene at 2pm to find a young man who appeared drunk and drowsy.

The man was spoken to and pulled out of the Ford Ranger by police.

During a search of the car, police found 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cannabis, a .222 Remington rifle and 12 rounds of ammunition, he said.

The man will appear in Dunedin District Court and faces four drug-related charges and two charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.