A Waikato police officer has managed to escape serious harm after being hit by a vehicle.

While details of the incident in Huntly remain sketchy, the Herald understands the officer was injured while laying road spikes on Great South Rd as police sought a fleeing vehicle.

The incident is believed to have happened in the North Waikato town about 1am today.

Many locals have taken to social media to talk about a police chase, in which a car led police around the streets on the eastern side of town.

One resident believed it must have been going up to 90kmh down Russell St, while others saw and heard it on Rosser St and East Mine Rd.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Kris Clarke confirmed an officer had been injured in an incident in Huntly.

However, the details were not yet clear, including about the vehicle that struck the officer.

She did confirm the officer involved was recovering at home.

He had initially been treated for injuries at Waikato Hospital but had since been released.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson confirmed they were called to a job about 1am.

Three ambulances and one manager were sent to the scene.

Two patients were taken to hospital; one was in a serious condition, the other had moderate injuries.

The Herald has sought further information from police.

The crash appears to have been the most serious incident involving a police officer since Auckland Constable Matthew Hunt was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in Massey in June.

Hunt died and his colleague was seriously injured after the incident in which about a dozen shots were fired.

However, it wasn't the first police pursuit.

A car was left a mangled mess after crashing into a parked car in Titirangi during a short police pursuit last week. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Last week four people were injured after an early morning pursuit

with officers in West Auckland.

The pursuit was short, lasting a matter of seconds before the vehicle crashed into a parked car on Atkinson Rd, police said.

Three occupants of the vehicle, aged 18, 19 and 25 suffered serious injuries, while a fourth, aged 17, had minor injuries.

The crash left the group's vehicle a crumpled mess on the side of the road.