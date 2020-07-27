Four people have been badly injured - two critically - in an early morning crash in West Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Titirangi about 2.30am today following the crash on Atkinson Rd.

Two people suffered critical injuries in the incident while two others were in a serious condition when they were taken to Auckland City Hospital, St John said.

Four St John ambulance vehicles were sent to the scene.

The circumstances of the crash - dubbed as a "traffic incident" - are not yet fully known at this stage.

St John said all other inquiries were to be referred to Police, who have been asked for comment.